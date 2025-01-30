From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Museum

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

There’s a lot to do and see in Reykjavík — how do you pick which pool to hit up from the dozens of options just in the capital area? Which mountain gets your hiking boots? And let’s be real — where do you catch those northern lights that’ll give you solid bragging rights back home? It wasn’t easy, but our panel of local experts has handpicked this must-do list of the Best Activities in Reykjavík for 2025. Take it from us — it’s all worth checking out.

Best Museum

Árbæjarsafn

Kistuhylur 14

The Árbær Open Air Museum offers a glimpse into the past with its traditional turf houses and historical crafts — providing visitors a chance to experience how people lived in Iceland throughout history. “It’s like a little walk through Icelandic history not in a boring but in a living way,” one panellist said. “It feels more connected to Icelandic history in a more visceral or experiential way than just looking at things in glass cases,” the panellist added. Beyond its permanent exhibition, the museum regularly hosts interactive dress-up theatre and events that appeal to both children and adults.

Runner-Up: The National Museum of Iceland Suðurgata 41 Still haven’t gotten your fill of Icelandic history after Árbæjarsafn? Get yourself over to the National Museum of Iceland. The museum is well-curated and offers an informative walkthrough of early culture, clothing, religion and crafts. They’re also housing Iceland’s largest image collection (a whopping 6.5 million photographs), and you can snag prints at their shop alongside sweet artefact replicas. When your brain’s full of knowledge, there’s a cosy café perfect for processing all that cultural input.

Runner-Up: Hönnunarsafn Garðatorg 1, 210 Garðabær For something different from history-heavy museums, check out the Museum of Design & Applied Art in Garðabær. Their permanent collection showcases a century of Icelandic design, from furniture to product design from 1900 to present day. But it’s their rotating exhibitions, family workshops and events that we want to highlight. We’re talking everything from intimate artist talks to quirky New Year’s hat making or textile mending workshops — perfect if you’ve got kids in tow. The museum shop is a treasure trove of design pieces by local designers and, let’s be real, a lifesaver for last-minute gift shopping.

Previous winners: 2024: The National Museum of Iceland 2023: The National Museum of Iceland 2022: The National Museum of Iceland