From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: ​​​Best Day Trip

There’s a lot to do and see in Reykjavík — how do you pick which pool to hit up from the dozens of options just in the capital area? Which mountain gets your hiking boots? And let’s be real — where do you catch those northern lights that’ll give you solid bragging rights back home? It wasn’t easy, but our panel of local experts has handpicked this must-do list of the Best Activities in Reykjavík for 2025. Take it from us — it’s all worth checking out.

​​Best Day Trip

South Coast

Route One South

Iceland is, for the most part, stunning no matter where you go. But whether you’re visiting for the first time with limited time or craving a scenic road trip full of diverse landscapes — from rugged mountains and countless waterfalls to epic beaches and maybe even glaciers (depending on how far you’re willing to drive) — our panel recommends hitting Route 1 to explore the South Coast. As one panellist summed it up: “The good thing about the South Coast is that you can base it on your feelings. As long as you’ve got a car and a few pins on the map, you can go as far as your will takes you. If you get to Vík and you’re kind of tired and decide to head back — cool. If it’s the middle of July, and the sky is pink and you want to go forever — you can.”

Runner-Up: Hveragerði Route One South As you approach Hveragerði, you’re greeted by the sight of towering plumes of geothermal steam over the town’s signature greenhouses. The industrial look might make you second-guess it, but trust us: it’s worth the visit. Hveragerði isn’t just a great day trip — it’s quickly becoming a tourist destination and an ambitious foodie hotspot. Just 45 km from Reykjavík, you can dine inside a tomato greenhouse, try the country’s longest zipline, grab a beer at Ölverk Pizza & Brewery, and hike through Reykjadalur, finishing with a soothing dip in a geothermal river. (Feel free to do it in whatever order suits your mood.)

Runner-Up: Reykjanes Peninsula Chances are you’ve heard that the Reykjanes Peninsula has been experiencing volcanic eruptions — well, for the past couple of years, at least. So why are we recommending this destination? While recent eruptions have been concentrated in one area, which admittedly has limited accessibility, the rest of the region is perfectly safe. The views are incredible — some spots look like the highlands and the fresh lava from just a few years ago is still visible in patches. “I feel like it’s the easiest day trip where you can see so many things in one day, but it’s often overlooked because it’s just around the corner. We forget about it,” one panellist said. We recommend checking the latest weather and road conditions before setting out on any road trip in Iceland.

Previous winners: 2024: Kleifarvatn 2023: The Reykjanes Route 2022: Geldingardalir Volcano