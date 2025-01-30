From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: ​​Best Place To See The Northern Lights

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine Gitte Van der Meersch/The Reykjavík Grapevine

There’s a lot to do and see in Reykjavík — how do you pick which pool to hit up from the dozens of options just in the capital area? Which mountain gets your hiking boots? And let’s be real — where do you catch those northern lights that’ll give you solid bragging rights back home? It wasn’t easy, but our panel of local experts has handpicked this must-do list of the Best Activities in Reykjavík for 2025. Take it from us — it’s all worth checking out.

Best Place To See The Northern Lights

Grótta

Seltjarnarnes

Let’s be real — the northern lights have been putting on quite a show these past few years, dancing outside most people’s windows more than a few times. But when the aurora forecast hits 7 out of 10, nothing beats a quick trip to Grótta at the tip of Seltjarnarnes. It’s the perfect middle ground between freezing your ass off at a remote cabin, driving outside the capital area for dark skies, and doom-scrolling through your friends’ aurora shots from your couch.

Runner-Up: Hvalfjörður West Iceland If you’re up for chasing those green and pink streaks across the sky on some random Tuesday night, heading out of town is definitely worth the effort. Here’s the deal: successful aurora hunting needs four key ingredients — the right season (September through March is your window), a solid forecast, the rare blessing of a cloudless Icelandic night and skies free from light pollution. Sure, you could drop serious króna on northern lights tours that promise highland adventures in super jeeps but somehow end up parking at the edge of Mosó in a van. But here’s some free insider intel from one of our panellists who’s actually guided these tours: Hvalfjörður is where the real magic happens. Trust us on this one.

Runner-Up: Hljómskálagarðurinn 101 Reykjavík Our panel believes everyone deserves a chance to see the northern lights — whether you’re cruising in a car or trekking on foot. Even in downtown’s concrete jungle, where windows often frame neighbouring buildings instead of the sky, aurora borealis find ways to dazzle. Sometimes the lights will catch you off guard as you’re heading to Röntgen, painting Arnarhóll in green streaks, or they’ll dance above you during an evening walk along Sæbraut. When you want a more reliable spot, Hljómskálagarðurinn is just a 10-minute walk away, offering that sweet spot of urban darkness perfect for aurora spotting.

Previous winners: 2024: In Your (Or Someone Else’s Backyard) 2023: Lake Hvaleyrarvatn