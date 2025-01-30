From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: ​​​Best Winter Hike

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine Gitte Van der Meersch/The Reykjavík Grapevine

There’s a lot to do and see in Reykjavík — how do you pick which pool to hit up from the dozens of options just in the capital area? Which mountain gets your hiking boots? And let’s be real — where do you catch those northern lights that’ll give you solid bragging rights back home? It wasn’t easy, but our panel of local experts has handpicked this must-do list of the Best Activities in Reykjavík for 2025. Take it from us — it’s all worth checking out.

Best Winter Hike

Úlfarsfell

Mósfellsbær

Iceland is, for the most part, stunning no matter where you go. But whether you’re visiting for the first time with limited time or craving a scenic road trip full of diverse landscapes — from rugged mountains and countless waterfalls to epic beaches and maybe even glaciers (depending on how far you’re willing to drive) — our panel recommends hitting Route 1 to explore the South Coast. As one panellist summed it up: “The good thing about the South Coast is that you can base it on your feelings. As long as you’ve got a car and a few pins on the map, you can go as far as your will takes you. If you get to Vík and you’re kind of tired and decide to head back — cool. If it’s the middle of July, and the sky is pink and you want to go forever — you can.”

Runner-Up: Helgafell Hafnarfjörður One popular hike, no matter the season, is the trek up Mount Helgatfell, just a stone’s throw from Reykjavík’s suburb Hafnarfjörður. Depending on snow levels and how slippery the trail is, you might need crampons or other special gear. But hey, Grapevine’s publisher once convinced two team members to hike up Helgafell in early spring on a whim. Sure, it was slippery, and yes, there was snow, but we survived just fine in jeans — and the view was totally worth it. That said, we absolutely do not recommend going in jeans.

Runner-Up: Heiðmörk Garðabær If you’re short on time, feeling a bit out of shape after a long winter, or wondering if a winter hike is even a good idea, Heiðmörk Nature Reserve might be just what you need. Just 30 minutes from downtown Reykjavík, you can enjoy a walk through lava formations and forested paths. The trails are easy enough for beginners, and even in winter, when things can get slippery, you’ll (most likely) be just fine. “Heiðmörk is a good winter hike. It’s not a big hike, but you actually get into the forest. There are all these little paths you can go through in the forest. I went there on a date, and it was pretty awesome,” one panellist said.

Previous winners: 2024: Reykjadalur 2023: Glymur waterfall 2022: Volcano lava field