From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2021: Best Second-Hand Store

Photo by Art Bicnick

We at the Grapevine couldn’t be more excited about the future of Icelandic design. It seems that every year the scene grows exponentially, with more and more artists taking centre stage and shops showcasing the crème de la crème of our little island. To our delight, the pandemic didn’t change a thing—in fact, the competition for our 2021 Best of Reykjavík Shopping awards was particularly fierce. After long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. From sustainable ceramics to high-end lopapeysur to obscure Björk b-sides, this country is more than just volcanoes and waterfalls. (No shade to volcanoes and waterfalls, but you can’t wear them or put them on your shelf, right?) So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Second-Hand Store Wasteland Ingólfsstræti 5 “Wasteland is always my go-to if I’m looking for some old gems,” one panellist raved of the Danish franchise. “I don’t know why, but I always find something there!” True, the shop is full of so many styles that it can often seem overwhelming, but the organisation of the place makes walking through it feel like entering a maze of everything you dream your closet would be, from modern neutral stables to 80s-style statement pieces. For super á la mode downtown Reykjavík looks, this is the go-to. Wasteland doesn’t follow trends, they set them. Runner-Up: Bergstaðastræti Red Cross Skólavörðustígur 12 The Red Cross is always a fun time, for you never know what you’ll find at these charity shops. That said, the one at Bergstaðastræti was a particular favourite of the panel. “It’s a well-curated vintage shop,” one panellist decreed. “It’s a favourite of mine when I’m doing the second-hand rounds.” Newcomer: Hringekjan Laugavegur 17-19, Bankastræti 5 & More Hringekjan translates to ‘carousel’ and it’s an apt name for the new spot, because to say this vintage store has a ‘rotating’ selection would be an understatement. Similar to a consignment shop, Hringekjan is a space where people can rent out spaces to sell their own clothes and accessories. It’s the most eco-friendly way to keep your closet fresh, which, in light of our current world, is something we should all do more of.

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2021 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.