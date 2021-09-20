From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2021: Best Value For Money

Photo by Art Bicnick

While the pandemic shows no sign of abating, Iceland’s food and beverage industry seems to be surging ahead on a combination of hope, optimism and high spirits despite the many challenges posed by COVID. In a year full of uncertainties, restaurants old and new showed us what resilience looks like. Take-away took on a whole new meaning with at-home meal kits being offered up by celebrated chefs, marked-down menus becoming commonplace and spirited underground deliveries brightened many evenings.

Our expert panel of gourmands were hand-picked for their dedication to food—these people eat out way more than one should and can sift the mojo from the mayo with ease. While it has been a difficult year, the winners rose to the challenge, and how! Adversity does bring out the best in some and this year we are delighted to shine light on our out-of-town superstars who often eclipse their Reykjavík counterparts by miles. So sit tight, and let us help you navigate these gastronomic waters, be it the hottest burger in town or the most memorable dining experience of your life.

Best Value for Money Sægreifinn Geirsgata 8 The famed lobster soup place in Iceland that everyone talks about is also one of the best value-for-money restaurants in the country. The pandemic forced a temporary closure, with the restaurant dabbling in home deliveries and take-aways. Thankfully, they are back in business now. At lunch, you can treat yourself to a chunky lobster soup and their signature seafood skewers—choose from mainstays like salmon, cod and haddock, to fresh scallops, shrimp and other fish you wouldn’t otherwise see on menus. All this for just 2000 ISK! Runner-Up: Deig Tryggvagata 18 Deig’s ‘Poor Man’s Offer’ is as good as it gets on this abnormally expensive island. For 1000 ISK you can choose a handmade bagel with the filling of your choice—from simple butter and cheese, to more substantial options like tuna salad—a doughnut and a drink. We challenge you to find a better deal! Runner-Up: Flatus Skúlagata 28 Kex hostel is no run-of-the-mill backpacker hostel. A lively bar with DJ sets and concerts—plus a kitchen dishing out thin-crust pizzas and beer—makes this one of our favourite places to grab a slice and see what’s current in Reykjavik. The lunch offer for a beer and pizza is 1200 ISK and 2000 ISK respectively. A steal, however you look at it!

