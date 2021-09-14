From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2021: Best Place For A Fancy Meal

Photo by Art Bicnick

While the pandemic shows no sign of abating, Iceland’s food and beverage industry seems to be surging ahead on a combination of hope, optimism and high spirits despite the many challenges posed by COVID. In a year full of uncertainties, restaurants old and new showed us what resilience looks like. Take-away took on a whole new meaning with at-home meal kits being offered up by celebrated chefs, marked-down menus becoming commonplace and spirited underground deliveries brightened many evenings.

Our expert panel of gourmands were hand-picked for their dedication to food—these people eat out way more than one should and can sift the mojo from the mayo with ease. While it has been a difficult year, the winners rose to the challenge, and how! Adversity does bring out the best in some and this year we are delighted to shine light on our out-of-town superstars who often eclipse their Reykjavík counterparts by miles. So sit tight, and let us help you navigate these gastronomic waters, be it the hottest burger in town or the most memorable dining experience of your life.

Best Tasting Menu Dill Laugavegur 59 If you want to spoil yourself silly at Iceland’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, then Dill is the place to be. Every detail is thought through—the cloth napkins, the stemware, gorgeous handmade ceramics, heck, even the playlist is attuned to the dining room’s moods. Dill’s circular kitchen philosophy starts you off with an ever-changing take on savoury broth made from veggie scraps, signature snacks that tease flavour profiles from seemingly mundane ingredients, candy floss-esque shredded dried fish and wafer thin meat croquettes. The wine pairing has recently come into its own with a young sommelier who previously worked at Pujol, making waves with his natural wine choices that we’d otherwise not have considered. Despite a challenging year, Dill continues to be a beacon of fine dining in Iceland. Runner-Up Sumac Grill + Drinks Laugavegur 28 With its distressed walls, worn timber floors and a charred smokiness infusing the air, Sumac makes for an enjoyable evening out. The bartenders are seemingly in competition with the kitchen, slinging beautiful cocktails with mysterious names and unafraid to riff on Icelandic childhood memories. The food is perfect for sharing and we recommend making a meal of the small plates mezze-style. Runner-Up: Eiriksson Brasserie Laugavegur 77 Locals love to lounge at Eiriksson’s private dining rooms or hang out by their long bar and people watch. Either way, the extensive menu, spanning pizzas and pastas to steaks, is sure to have something for everyone. And to truly gild that lily, there’s always caviar and foie gras.

