Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Place To Buy A Wool Sweater

Published March 13, 2017
While high prices mean Reykjavík isn’t really thought of as a shopper’s paradise, there are still plenty of great local products you can only get here. Whether you’re hunting for a piece of Icelandic design, searching for hard-to-find vinyl by an Icelandic artist, stocking the fridge of your Airbnb, or hunting down the perfect hand-knitted lópapeysa, this guide will get you on the right track. Most of the winners are located in downtown Reykjavík, but a few are scattered throughout the greater Reykjavík area, giving you a good excuse to get out of the city centre hubbub and do some exploring. Happy shopping!
Winner
|Handprjónasambandið
Skólavörðustígur 19
The Icelandic wool sweater, or lópapeysa, is a staple of Icelandic clothing. These thick woollen sweaters last a very long time and are warm, breathable and showerproof, being made from the thick, bristly Icelandic wool known as lópa. Their popularity with visitors means that they’re sometimes now mass-produced outside of Iceland for tourists, then shipped back in: but one place you know you’ll get the real deal is at Handprjónasambandið, Iceland’s very own hand-knitting association. “It’s an experience to shop there,” said the panel. “They have all colours and all fits, from neon green to a Spiderman pattern—whatever you want.” Choose wisely!
Runners Up
|Red Cross
Laugavegur 12b & 116, Skólavörðustígur 12
Lópapeysur can be pretty pricey, so if you’re on a budget, secondhand can be the way to go.
The various branches of Red Cross has a fluctuating but often quite wide choice, and you’ll know the money goes to a good cause. The panel remarked: “There’s a good selection, and they are all ‘authentic,’ if you will.”
|Farmers & Friends
Hólmaslóð 2
Of the more high-street-style options, the panel opted for the Farmer’s Market outlet, Farmers and Friends. “Their sweaters have a modern look that is very fashionable, and a nice fit,” they said. “If you want to wear your sweater with a short skirt and high heels, the Farmer’s Market brand is it.”
Previous Winners
