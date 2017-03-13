Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Place To Buy A Wool Sweater

Handprjónasambandið

Skólavörðustígur 19

The Icelandic wool sweater, or lópapeysa, is a staple of Icelandic clothing. These thick woollen sweaters last a very long time and are warm, breathable and showerproof, being made from the thick, bristly Icelandic wool known as lópa. Their popularity with visitors means that they’re sometimes now mass-produced outside of Iceland for tourists, then shipped back in: but one place you know you’ll get the real deal is at Handprjónasambandið, Iceland’s very own hand-knitting association. “It’s an experience to shop there,” said the panel. “They have all colours and all fits, from neon green to a Spiderman pattern—whatever you want.” Choose wisely!