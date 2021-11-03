Reykjavík Grapevine presents: Postcards From The Volcano

As Fagradalsfjall finally goes quiet we’re beginning to take a look back over the lifespan of the ‘people’s volcano’, from the start of the eruption in March 2021 to its dying days. Over the past eight months, Reykjavík Grapevine journalists have racked up hours of footage as well as hundreds of miles of hiking as they provided regular coverage of the action at the volcano at Geldingadalir. Much of this footage has never been released to the public until now. Postcards from the Volcano is a chance to review the history of what has become the longest continuous eruption in Iceland in the last 50 years, and to consider how its existence, in a year like no other, changed Iceland.

Our volcano video content is made possible with support from Lava Centre. Visit Lava Centre and examine the various volcanoes and eruptions, geographic faults and glacial floods that make Iceland a showcase of volcanism. Featuring new material about the Geldingadalir eruption!

