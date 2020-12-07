Jess gives Iona a history lesson as they climb to the top of Hjörleifshöfði. They then visit the Yoda Cave where Star Wars Rogue One was filmed, and a fight to the death ensues.

Thanks to GoCar Rental for providing a car for this trip!

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club. You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.