Catherine Magnúsdóttir takes us troll hunting in Skagafjörður. There, she hears some spooky stories of wives that have disappeared over the years and finds a hobby-sorcerer. She also visits Siglufjörður, where the TV show ‘Trapped’ was filmed and the location for the dark series from Iceland’s most well-known crime writer Ragnar Jónasson.

Note: This video was filmed before the recommended restrictions dissuading travelling to other parts of Iceland from Reykjavík.