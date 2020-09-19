For this edition of Abandoned Iceland we sent the Grapevine’s Waterfall Enthusiast Division (aka Poppy Askham and Art Bicnick) to Glymur, 198m tall waterfall in Iceland. Awe-inspiring views, amazing birdlife and some dicey river crossings – just a standard day for an Icelandic hiker.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.