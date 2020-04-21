We journeyed to Grundarfjörður in the time of COVID-19 and instead of tourists, all we found was a lot of wind, rain and of course, Kirkjufelll, one of West Iceland’s most famous mountains. We had a conversation with a local we met on the mountainside who is hoping to get married on June 20th if the gathering ban has been relaxed. We also drove as close as we could to arguably the nicest prison in Europe, Kvíabryggja. The prisoners can roam around the grounds relatively freely as long as they remain within the restricted area and they have a spectacular view of Kirkjufell. It could be worse!

Please give us your suggestions for places we should visit next either in the comment section on Youtube, or on our social media platforms. We’re up for a challenge! We’ll see you soon for some more vicarious travel trips through our beautiful, but largely abandoned countryside.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.