Town Guide: Stylish Cabins, Seafood, and Beautiful Coastline In Sandgerði

A small town on the tip of the Reykjanes Peninsula, Sandgerði boasts one of the most active fishing harbours in Iceland. With straight roads leading directly from Reykjavík to Sandgerði, it is arguably one of the easiest small towns to reach during a visit to Iceland. While the inhabitants only number 1581, you can find all common amenities in Sandgerði within walking distance of each other, including a grocery store, a campsite, a gym, a heated outdoor swimming pool and sauna.

Stay: iStay Cabins & Camping

Scattered throughout a small hillside in Sandgerði is a series of small, minimalist cabins. The colors of the houses match the palette of the surrounding landscape, giving each cabin an effortless, elegant vibe. They each house two people with the possibility of adding a bed for a child, and there’s also a building with a kitchen and restroom facilities situated immediately next-door for visitors to use. Rural accommodation at its finest.

Eat: Vitinn Seafood Restaurant

Not too far from the camping site, you’ll find the Vitinn Restaurant where the menu offers seafood fresh from the sea. Tanks located in the back of the restaurant house the crabs used for Vitinn’s specialty, the rock crab, a marine delicacy only found in Icelandic waters and off the east coast of North America.

Swim: Sandgerði Swimming Pool

Most towns in Iceland have a swimming pool. Sandgerði is no exception. Situated right next to the local library and school, this outdoor swimming pool is the hot spot in town for locals and visitors. It has everything you need for a satisfying splash, from huge, colourful slides to hot tubs, a sauna, and an ice bath.

Store: Kjörbúðin

Besides a convenience store in a gas station, this store is the only place to get groceries in town. Although it is a small space, the store stocks all types of products, from vegetables to meat to canned goods.

Activity: Birdwatching

On the outskirts of town lies a small lake where you can watch birds from a birdwatching tower. You can also follow a trail along the coast and enjoy beautiful views of the ocean.

Hike: Þorbjörn

If you are coming from Reykjavík to visit Sandgerði, you can stop by the mountain Þorbjörn where there is a beautiful hiking trail. Leading you directly to the Blue Lagoon, the trail takes you through steep gorges, beautiful forests and mysterious lava fields.