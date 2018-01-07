Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: The First Winter Swim Of The New Year

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Varvara Lozenko

Published January 7, 2018

As per tradition, some Icelanders took to Nauthólsvík beach on New Year’s Day to go for a swim – some even bathed in the more frigid waters outside the heated cove.

When you’ve had your fill of champagne, beer and party food – and possibly smoked a few – over the course of a night, nothing sweats all that junk out of you quite like a good swim. New Year’s Day is therefore a prime opportunity to take a dip, as many Icelanders know.

We visited Nauthólsvík, a beach better known for being Reykjavík’s premiere summertime bathing spot, on New Year’s Day and spotted many Icelanders having a swim. Some had party hats and champagne in tow, others were more health-minded. All were enjoying themselves immensely.

