From Iceland — University Of Iceland Introduces Parking Fees

University Of Iceland Introduces Parking Fees

Published August 15, 2025

Julia Staples

Just in time for a new semester, the University of Iceland (HÍ) will introduce parking fees on campus, starting August 18, 2025. The decision comes as part of efforts to “improve traffic flow and environmental impact.”

HÍ is giving staff and students one week to familiarise themselves with the new system and register for a monthly subscription without risk of fines. 

Parking will be divided into two zones: H1 (Short-term) — Located closest to main buildings, charged at 230 ISK/hour for all users. Not included in monthly subscriptions: H2 (Long-term) — Available to staff and students via a monthly subscription of 1.500 ISK through the Parka app. Other users must pay the hourly rate.

According to the new system, holders of a disabled parking permit may continue to park for free in accordance with current traffic laws.

Hourly rates apply on weekdays from 7:00 to 17:00 in both zones. Non-payment will result in a charge based on the hourly rate plus a service fee of 2.500 ISK. Subscriptions allow two registered vehicles, but only one may be parked at a time.

Earlier this year, it was announced that students pay 20.000 ISK more than staff for the subsidised annual Strætó bus pass.

