From Iceland — Street Food Company Takes Over Operation Of Kolaportið

Photo by Gulli

The City of Reykjavík and the owners of Götubiti ehf. have signed an agreement for the operation of Kolaportið for the next five years, reports RÚV.

The market’s operation has been uncertain since the beginning of the year and has been run under temporary agreements.

This summer, the City of Reykjavík advertised for a permanent operator, and the bid from Götubiti ehf. scored the highest in terms of both rental price and other evaluation criteria, according to a statement from Reykjavíkurborg. The monthly rent is 4.25 million ISK.

“Other evaluation criteria included successful experience with similar projects, a diverse product range across a wide price spectrum, an area for a flea market and an event space. Consideration was also given to whether the planned operations in the premises would be a good addition to the existing retail and service offering in downtown Reykjavík,” the statement reads.

It also stated that the new operators, Róbert Aron Magnússon and Einar Örn Einarsson, plan to build on Kolaportið’s legacy as a market while developing more flexible opening hours and a varied programme.

Plans include two to three restaurants in Kolaportið, a café and bar, an indoor play area for children, a grocery store and food market, and improved spaces for tenants.