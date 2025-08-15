From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Autechre, GRÓA, Akranes Lighthouse

Photo by Art Bicnick

We’re hiding in the Grapevine office from the rain at the moment — god, this is awful. Our editor’s kid nearly got struck by lightning, and two of us are hoping we can get a ride to our staff party later (or hey, if anyone can drive us to Laugardalur around 17:00 tonight). But, nevertheless, there are still events. Events we will go to. Með allt á hreinu is tonight’s party screening (complete with a sing-along) at Bíó Paradís, which journalist Iryna Zubenko wrote about for last issue’s film feature. On Saturday, at 17:00, Lilja Birgisdóttir’s The Moment You Look Away will open at Þula. Contributor John Rogers spoke with Þula’s gallerist Ásdís Þula Þorláksdóttir for our latest issue — which came out today. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town. Autechre, with sideproject and John McCowen Friday, August 15 at 20:00 — Harpa (Silfurberg) — 10.900 ISK Seminal electronic duo Autechre spoke with writer Ish Sveinsson Houle ahead of their second performance ever in Iceland. They’ll take the stage after local artist John McCowen and the trio sideproject, and will perform in the dark. If you’re regretting not getting a ticket sooner, there is still time. ISH

GRÓA DROP P*ARTY

Saturday, August 16 — 15:00-22:00 — Smekkleysa — Free

To celebrate the June release of their phenomenal and crazy Drop P, GRÓA is hosting a party at Smekkleysa. You can expect performances from them, Sucks to be you, Nigel, MCMYASNOI, and knackered, plus…a screening of Scooby Doo? Okay, we’re into it. GRÓA suggests you “come, go, go and come back later, dance, listen, hit, talk, look, enjoy and be!” Don’t miss this album release extravaganza. ISH

d w e l l i n g

Saturday, August 16 — 18:00 — Akranes Lighthouse — Pay what you can (suggested contribution: 2.500 ISK)

Artists and composers Masaya Ozaki and Lilja María Ásmundsdóttir present their work “dwelling,” and will be supported by flautist Berglind María Tómasdóttir, clarinettist Bergþóra Kristbergsdóttir, and violist Þórhildur Magnúsdóttir. Masaya performs using feedback, OP-1 and small harps, and Lilja performs an instrument of her own design, the Hulda. The two drew inspiration from walks in the capital region, by the water. In the performance, they experiment with a live graphic score that melds with ice and ink to create a beautiful painting. You can reserve a place at the performance here. ISH

Relational (Shirley Tse and Dana Berman Duff) — The Universe Breathes Us

August 16 — 17:00 — Kling og Bang — Free

Collapsible sculptures, light, sound, and film projections combine with live performance to explore force and relations. The artists investigate how force comes from the relations of things, and use tidal turbine energy as a model for this. Alongside the exhibition, composers created a sonic artwork based on the tide and a choral piece that ruminates on breathing. At the opening, a local choir will perform. ISH