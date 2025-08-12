From Iceland — Record-Breaking July For Keflavík Airport With Nine Percent Rise In Foreign Passengers

Photo by Art Bicnick

The number of foreign passengers travelling through Keflavík Airport in July increased by nine percent year-on-year, reports RÚV. The number of tourists in the first seven months of the year has only been higher once before — the record year of 2018.

In July this year, 302,000 foreign passengers passed through Keflavík Airport, according to new figures from the Icelandic Tourist Board. For comparison, the number in July last year was 277,000, marking a nine percent increase year-on-year. In the record year of 2018, 279,000 foreign travellers went through Keflavík Airport in July.

The total number of passengers through Keflavík Airport last month was just over 368,000 — an increase of roughly nine percent. The number of Icelanders travelling through the airport was just under 67,000, accounting for a little over 18 percent of the total.

Three out of every 10 foreign travellers passing through Keflavík Airport last month came from the United States — more than 101,000 in total.

Next were German travellers, at just under 22,000, or about seven percent of the total.

So far this year, 1,257,000 foreign passengers have travelled through Keflavík Airport — a slight increase compared to the same period last year. Only once before have more foreign travellers passed through the airport in the first seven months of the year: the record year of 2018, when their number reached 1,306,000.