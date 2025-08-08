From Iceland — Tourist Dies In Vestari-Jökulsá

Tourist Dies In Vestari-Jökulsá

Published August 8, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Joana Fontinha

A foreign tourist died this afternoon in North West Iceland, reports RÚV.

The incident occurred in Vestari-Jökulsá in Skagafjörður when a foreign tourist fell into the river. The North West Iceland Police said the alert was received shortly before 13:00.

Police, a doctor, paramedics, and search and rescue teams were dispatched, and assistance from the Icelandic Coast Guard’s helicopter was also requested.

According to police, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The circumstances of the accident are under investigation.

This is the second tourist death this week. On August 2, a nine-year-old girl died at Reynisfjara.

