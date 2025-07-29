From Iceland — Car Implicated In Oil Theft Spotted In Breiðholt Parking Lot

Photo by Screenshot

Residents concerned by a car filled with gasoline tanks in the parking lot of Seljakirkja Church in Breiðholt called to report the car, which was the same car used in a massive oil theft this past Friday, reports RÚV.

Friday’s theft, which involved siphoning diesel from freight trucks, was not a standalone event. In an interview with RÚV, the Managing Director of Fraktlausnir, Arnar Þór Ólafsson, explained that this same car has been implicated in multiple cases of diesel theft, totalling over a thousand litres of oil stolen.

Arnar also tracked the culprit down himself from the vehicle’s records and confronted him. Apparently, the alleged thief originally confessed, then backtracked and said he had no recollection due to being intoxicated, and that his vehicle was stolen.

The company shared the video of the theft on their Facebook, after a driver realised the theft had transpired because his fuel gauge was unexpectedly low.

Several residents in Breiðholt explained that this car has sat motionless in the church parking lot for days on end, but there is much traffic around the car. It appears as though this functions as a sort of gas station, corroborated by oil spills in the parking lot and a gas cylinder seen in the car.