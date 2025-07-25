From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Concerts, Concerts, Concerts!

It’s Friday! Time to clock out, take a breath, and enjoy all Reykjavík has to offer this weekend. We’ve got a slew of concerts for you down below, so if you’re looking for live music, this weekend is for you.

Tonight, Bíó Paradís’ party screening is Terminator 2: Judgement Day, at 21:00 as always.

Tomorrow, the exhibition Murmur opens at Þula Hafnartorg at 17:00, featuring artists Högna Heiðbjört Jónsdóttir, Ísar Svan, Karen Ösp Pálsdóttir, Petra Hjartardóttir, and Steinn Logi Björnsson, all ruminating on the murmurs that come from cityscapes and the natural environment. In the evening, at 20:00, the international choir Coro Mundi will perform in Harpa, after travelling and performing around Iceland.

On Sunday, the weekly PIKKNIKK series at the Nordic House presents Tonik Ensemble, who performs electronic and experimental sounds informed by synaesthesia.

Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.