From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Concerts, Concerts, Concerts!

It’s Friday! Time to clock out, take a breath, and enjoy all Reykjavík has to offer this weekend. We’ve got a slew of concerts for you down below, so if you’re looking for live music, this weekend is for you.
Tonight, Bíó Paradís’ party screening is Terminator 2: Judgement Day, at 21:00 as always.
Tomorrow, the exhibition Murmur opens at Þula Hafnartorg at 17:00, featuring artists Högna Heiðbjört Jónsdóttir, Ísar Svan, Karen Ösp Pálsdóttir, Petra Hjartardóttir, and Steinn Logi Björnsson, all ruminating on the murmurs that come from cityscapes and the natural environment. In the evening, at 20:00, the international choir Coro Mundi will perform in Harpa, after travelling and performing around Iceland.
On Sunday, the weekly PIKKNIKK series at the Nordic House presents Tonik Ensemble, who performs electronic and experimental sounds informed by synaesthesia.
Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what's already happening around town.
Friday, July 25 — 20:00 — Iðnó — Free
This monthly concert series has it all: free entry, a great venue, and consistently phenomenal lineups. July’s sample of Reykjavík’s music scene is no exception: SAMPL #3 presents atmospheric folk group Emma, Músiktilraunir-winning punks Geðbrigði, kraut-pop group MUKKA, neo-soul/R&B/jazz artist Ruby Francis, and iconic singer and dancer TORFI. As we’ve said with the first two SAMPLs (and we’ll say it again), be sure not to miss this. ISH
Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27 — Borgarfjörður, West Iceland — Festival pass for 11.500 ISK, individual shows for sale on tix.is
One of the oldest concert series in the country, the Reykholt Chamber Festival is a celebration of classical music. The concerts take place in the Reykholt Church, and the festival is always held around the anniversary of the church. This year, musicians from abroad and different areas of Iceland come together, including the Cantoque Ensemble and Italian pianist Domenico Codispoti. If you are a fan of chamber music, Reykholt Church will be the place for you. ISH
Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27 — 14:00 — Brynjuportið, behind Kormákur & Skjöldur — Free
Six artists will take the backyard stage at a new concert series put on by menswear aficionados Kormákur & Skjöldur and beloved wine bar Vínstúkan Tíu Sópar. The line-up is three artists a day for both days of the weekend, and includes some of our favourite artists in Iceland right now: Izleifur, digital ísland, Alaska1867, RAKEL, MUKKA (who are indeed playing the aforementioned SAMPL #3), and RAMS. I can only imagine locals and tourists alike will be pulled in by the sound waves that reach Laugavegur. ISH
Jun Futamata (JP) / Tech x Copper
Saturday, July 26 — 20:00 — Mengi — 2.500 ISK / 2.000 ISK for students
Japan-based singer and composer Jun Futamata is renowned for her compositional prowess, minimalist production style, and clear vocals. The artist recorded her second album, When Your Bones Turn Into Opal, in Iceland, and has previously played Airwaves (in addition to making the start song for the Tokyo Marathon…awesome). Now she’ll be presenting a night of atmospheric electronica, alongside experimental duo Tech x Copper, a new collaboration that will present “analogue synth sketches, voice notes, and half-formed ideas.” ISH
Saturday, July 26 — 21:00 — Kaffibarinn — Free
For the concert series sponsored by the radio show of the same name, Straumur presents a different artist every week at Kaffibarinn. This one, for the 39th edition of the series, will be none other than folk hero Teitur Magnússon. When he’s not gracing the cover of our summer edition of Grapevine, Teitur releases smooth, reggae-influenced pop that instantly makes any room cosy and bright, all while rocking his signature long red hair. For a night of good vibes only, check out this concert. ISH
