From Iceland — Flights To Ísafjörður Require Government Subsidy

Photo by Art Bicnick

The government considers it essential to maintain scheduled flights to Ísafjörður, according to Minister of Infrastructure Eyjólfur Ármannsson, reports RÚV.

The route between Reykjavík and Ísafjörður is not financially viable without state subsidies. While a full market analysis is still underway, a final decision is expected in early September. The government is united in its position, and the minister has stated that every effort will be made to ensure the continuation of the service.

In March, Icelandair announced plans to stop flying to Ísafjörður from the autumn of 2026. At the time, the town’s mayor called the decision devastating for the Westfjords, stressing that air connectivity is vital for the region. Following a cabinet meeting, the Minister of Infrastructure pledged to take steps to secure ongoing flight service.

In response, the Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration (Vegagerðin) was assigned to assess whether the route could be operated commercially or would require public funding. Although the review is not yet complete, the ministry has confirmed that, at this stage, the service is not sustainable without financial support. Further details and final recommendations are expected in early September.