From Iceland — Woodchip Fire Still Smouldering After 24 Hours

Woodchip Fire Still Smouldering After 24 Hours

Published July 21, 2025

Árnessýsla Fire Department

Firefighters from the Árnessýsla Fire Department have been working since Sunday afternoon to contain a fire in a large pile of woodchips at the Icelandic Recycling Corporation’s facility in Hrísmýri, Selfoss, reports RÚV.

The fire was first detected around 14:00 yesterday, when staff at the site noticed smoke rising from the pile. Upon inspection, a significant fire was found smouldering deep within the heap.

“Around 14:00 yesterday, it began to smoke, and staff started investigating. They discovered a substantial fire inside the pile,” said Deputy Fire Chief Lárus Kristinn Guðmundsson. “Heavy machinery and drivers were called in to dig into the pile while we cooled it down and moved the material around.”

Since then, approximately 15 firefighters from the Árnessýsla Fire Department have been working alongside five to six pieces of heavy equipment to suppress the blaze. Work is ongoing and is expected to continue throughout the day.

The fire has proven difficult to extinguish due to the size and density of the woodchip pile, which retains heat and can smoulder for extended periods. Fire crews continue to cool and shift the material to prevent reignition.

