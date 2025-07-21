From Iceland — Pollution Levels In Reykjavík Peak Amid Ongoing Eruption

Photo by Art Bicnick

The highest levels of air pollution in the capital area since the volcanic eruption began on July 16 are currently being recorded, reports RÚV.

In addition to the gas emissions, a persistent volcanic haze continues to blanket the capital. Volcanic air pollution typically appears in two forms: sulphur dioxide gas released with the magma, and haze — commonly known as “blue haze” — which forms when the gas reacts with moisture and oxygen, producing fine sulphate particles.

With both gas and haze present over the city, the Reykjavík Health Authority is advising residents to limit time spent outdoors, particularly strenuous physical activity.

At current concentrations, sulphur dioxide may cause coughing and irritation of the eyes, throat, and nose in sensitive individuals. Even healthy people may experience respiratory symptoms and general discomfort. The haze may also lead to fatigue, headaches, and flu-like symptoms.

Those with underlying respiratory conditions, as well as children, are urged to avoid outdoor activity altogether. Others are advised to reduce physical exertion while outside.

Outdoor workers are encouraged to limit physically demanding tasks, and authorities strongly recommend that young children not sleep outside in prams under these conditions.

Residents are advised to check air quality levels at loftgæði.is.