From Iceland — Volcanic Activity Significantly Reduced Overnight

Published July 18, 2025

Art Bicnick

There has been a significant decrease in volcanic activity along the Sundhnúkur crater row, though it is still too early to say whether the eruption is nearing its end, reports RÚV.

Overnight, the eruption’s intensity dropped notably, with activity now confined to the central part of the fissure. Gas pollution is expected in Grindavík today.

“There is still an ongoing eruption, but activity seems to have diminished considerably overnight,” says Minney Sigurðardóttir, a natural hazards specialist at the Icelandic Met Office. “It is now localised to the centre of the fissure, and while several craters remain active, it’s much less intense than yesterday.”

Although the eruption was clearly visible earlier in the night, conditions at the site have since deteriorated.

“Visibility is quite poor — very light and variable winds mean the gas is hanging over the area, making it hard to see,” Minney explains. “There is gas pollution, and today it will drift over Grindavík and out toward Reykjanestá. Winds are light and mainly from the north.”

It remains uncertain how the eruption will develop or whether it might subside today.

“We can see it both on our seismic tremor monitors and at the surface — activity has become rather minimal.”

Watch our report from the day the eruption started on our YouTube channel.

