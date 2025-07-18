From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Birdhouse Celebration And A Lot Of Good Food

With this warm weather and hot volcano, we thought we’d chill things out by letting you know about some cool events around town (see what we did there?). There’s a new Grapevine on the streets, and we recommend picking one up on your way to any of these fine events around town.

The biggest celebration of Friday has to be the Birdhouse Release Party at Kaffibarinn, which is exactly what you think it is. Award-winning designer Hjalti Karlsson (of New York-based Karlssonwilker) debutes a birdhouse homage to Reykjavík’s beloved bar. If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a birdhouse that is a replica of Kaffibarinn, this celebration is for you. It’s even got a bottle opener on the base — just don’t scare away any birds while you use it.

Meanwhile, at Iðnó, Hot Events RVK hosts an open house that starts at 16:00. It’s free entry, with a slew of local DJs and happy hour on ’til 22:00.

On Saturday, Kumbiavík takes over the White Lotus Venue from 12:00 to 02:00, with music, food, dancing, and more. Organiser Carlos Guarneros told us all about it for our new issue, so check it out — there are still tickets available.

At 21:00, the weekly Straumur concert series at Kaffibarinn welcomes electronic duo and 2025 Grapevine Music Awards’ “Ones To Watch,” Amor Vincit Omnia. These two know how to get a party started, so wear some comfortable shoes and get ready to jump up and down to their latest single, “Rvk Amour.”

