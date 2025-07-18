From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Birdhouse Celebration And A Lot Of Good Food

With this warm weather and hot volcano, we thought we’d chill things out by letting you know about some cool events around town (see what we did there?). There’s a new Grapevine on the streets, and we recommend picking one up on your way to any of these fine events around town.
The biggest celebration of Friday has to be the Birdhouse Release Party at Kaffibarinn, which is exactly what you think it is. Award-winning designer Hjalti Karlsson (of New York-based Karlssonwilker) debutes a birdhouse homage to Reykjavík’s beloved bar. If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a birdhouse that is a replica of Kaffibarinn, this celebration is for you. It’s even got a bottle opener on the base — just don’t scare away any birds while you use it.
Meanwhile, at Iðnó, Hot Events RVK hosts an open house that starts at 16:00. It’s free entry, with a slew of local DJs and happy hour on ’til 22:00.
On Saturday, Kumbiavík takes over the White Lotus Venue from 12:00 to 02:00, with music, food, dancing, and more. Organiser Carlos Guarneros told us all about it for our new issue, so check it out — there are still tickets available.
At 21:00, the weekly Straumur concert series at Kaffibarinn welcomes electronic duo and 2025 Grapevine Music Awards’ “Ones To Watch,” Amor Vincit Omnia. These two know how to get a party started, so wear some comfortable shoes and get ready to jump up and down to their latest single, “Rvk Amour.”
Reykjavík Street Food Festival
Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20 — Hljómskálagarðurinn — Free entry, but you should definitely buy some food
The yearly celebration of street food is upon us! Food trucks from around the country will be trying their best to impress and serve up some sweet eats. Kebab, crepes, tacos, smash burgers, bao buns, and much more will be on offer this year, plus carnival rides and a bouncy castle! Rain or shine, 40+ food trucks will be in Hljómskálagarðurinn. By the end, one food truck will be crowned Street Food Champion and will be the Icelandic representative to the European Street Food Awards. To be able to say “I tasted them before they went to the European Street Food Awards,” check out this festival. ISH
Alexey S. Mandrikov — Classical Music and Literature: Chapter #4
Runs until July 20 — Núllið Gallerý — Free
This artist presents portrait collages of famous writers and classical musicians, ranging from Jane Austen to Ludwig van Beethoven, Halldór Laxness to Richard Wagner. In his first art exhibition, a ballet teacher at the Iceland University of the Arts, Alexey S. Mandrikov creates collaged portraits of these influential figures. The exhibition will just stand over the weekend, so don’t miss it. ISH
Hraðlestin Summer Series: Indo-Chinese Cuisine
Saturday, July 19-Sunday, July 20 — Grandagarður 23
If you’ve been to one of Hraðlestin’s culinary pop-ups, you already you’ll want to come back. For one weekend only, Hraðlestin in Grandi will serve Indo-Chinese menu — a.k.a. Desi Chinese or Chindian — a surprising mashup that’s not quite Indian, not quite Chinese. Born in Kolkata’s Tangra neighbourhood, this cuisine blends bold flavours in unexpected ways: think soy sauce meets green chilli, cabbage stir-fries scented with five spice, and sweet-and-sour sauces perfectly thickened for scooping up with roti or rice. It’s a mouthwatering deal. IZ
Sunday, July 20 — 15:00 — The Nordic House (Greenhouse) — Free
We spoke to this week’s PIKKNIKK performer, an experimental musician and a doctoral researcher in the Intelligent Instruments Lab at the University of Iceland, in our issue that came out today. PIKKNIKK is the recurring summer concert series of the Nordic House, curated by Elham Fakouri, that will run until August 3. Don’t miss an afternoon of lounging in the greenhouse, drinking kombucha, and hearing beautiful music (plus some bird sounds too). ISH
The Bug/Paddan — Gylfi Freeland Sigurðsson and Indriði Arnar Ingólfsson
Runs until August 12 — Gallery Port (Rammagerðin Laugavegur) — Free
The two artists, both illustrators, celebrate their drawings together. They pooled their works together, scouring them for connections and themes between them. What came out of it was this: bugs, crawling on the walls of Gallery Port, with the artists pondering that bugs “can be ugly and spread evil. Others are kind of cute.” Observe the infestation until August 12. ISH
