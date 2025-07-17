From Iceland — Grindavík Residents Restrict Blue Lagoon Access

Photo by Axel Sigurðarson

On July 17, a group of Grindavík residents restricted entry on the road leading to the Blue Lagoon as an act of protest, Vísir reports. According to Vísir, the group is unhappy with the Lagoon being accessible while Grindavík is closed off to the public.

As reported by Vísir, hostel owner Dagmar Valsson organised the protest in an attempt to highlight the discrimination Grindavík business owners are subject to compared with the Blue Lagoon. Due to safety reasons following the recent eruptions, only Grindavík residents may return to the town, restricting the patronage of tourists towards Grindavík businesses.

When the police arrived, the protesters stated they would not move until Grindavík would be opened for the public. The demonstration lasted approximately an hour.

Tourists passing through are said to have asked to get through the barricade, fearing missed flights.

In addition, protesters honked when the convoy transporting President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on a tour through Grindavík. The EU leader is on an official visit to Iceland, meeting with Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir.

On July 17, the Grindavík town council formally encouraged police authorities to revise the rules regarding public access to Grindavík, citing potential discrimination.