From Iceland — Reykjanes Eruption Waning, Blue Lagoon Reopened

Photo by Art Bicnick

The recent volcanic eruption in the Reykjanes Peninsula is slowly fizzing out, RÚV reports. Earthquake activity has decreased significantly and lava flow has slowed down. At 03:54 on the morning of July 16, the latest eruption in the Sundhnúkur crater row began. This is the ninth eruption in a series of volcanic activity in the area since 2023.

Shortly before the eruption, the town of Grindavík, its campsite, and the Blue Lagoon were evacuated.

As of the morning of July 17, Grindavík residents may return, and the Blue Lagoon has been reopened, RÚV reports. The Department of Civil Protection de-escalated its phase of emergency, issuing an alert phase instead. Suðurnes Police has announced that residents and company staff in the area enter on their own volition.

However, public access to Grindavík is closed.

Despite the volcano not posing a threat to homes or critical infrastructure, volcanic smog has dispersed widely around the country, affecting air quality. Places as far as Akureyri and Ísafjörður suffered clouds of volcanic smog on July 17, RÚV reports. According to the Met Office forecast, southwestern winds will likely blow the smog over Reykjanesbær, Vogar, and the western part of Snæfellsnes Peninsula.