From Iceland — American Nuclear Sub Docks At Grundartangi

Photo by National Coast Guard

On July 9, an American nuclear submarine is set to dock at Grundartangi for servicing. This is the eight submarine that visits Iceland’s maritime zone since April 2023, but the first to dock by shore, RÚV reports. Up until now, similar service calls have been executed at sea.

The submarine, named USS Newport News, carries a crew of 130 people. It is not nuclear-armed.

American submarines have frequented Iceland’s waters since then-minister of foreign affairs Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir authorised such visits.

According to information from the foreign ministry, special security measures have been implemented in collaboration with the Icelandic Radiation Safety Authority, the National Police Commissioner, Department of Civil Protection, and the office of Chief Epidemiologist to ensure the submarine’s safe docking.

The photo is used for illustrative purposes only and shows the National Coast Guard ship Týr.