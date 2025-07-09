From Iceland — American Nuclear Sub Docks At Grundartangi

American Nuclear Sub Docks At Grundartangi

Published July 9, 2025

Words by
Photo by
National Coast Guard

On July 9, an American nuclear submarine is set to dock at Grundartangi for servicing. This is the eight submarine that visits Iceland’s maritime zone since April 2023, but the first to dock by shore, RÚV reports. Up until now, similar service calls have been executed at sea.

The submarine, named USS Newport News, carries a crew of 130 people. It is not nuclear-armed.

American submarines have frequented Iceland’s waters since then-minister of foreign affairs Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir authorised such visits. 

According to information from the foreign ministry, special security measures have been implemented in collaboration with the Icelandic Radiation Safety Authority, the National Police Commissioner, Department of Civil Protection, and the office of Chief Epidemiologist to ensure the submarine’s safe docking. 

The photo is used for illustrative purposes only and shows the National Coast Guard ship Týr. 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Cords Cut On Ukrainian And Palestinian Flags

Cords Cut On Ukrainian And Palestinian Flags

by

News
Wife Of Íslandsbanki Board Vice-Chair Accidentally Bought Shares In The Bank

Wife Of Íslandsbanki Board Vice-Chair Accidentally Bought Shares In The Bank

by

News
Almost 70% Of Public Support Fisheries Rent Bill

Almost 70% Of Public Support Fisheries Rent Bill

by

News
Off-Duty Officer Attacked In Vestmannaeyjar

Off-Duty Officer Attacked In Vestmannaeyjar

by

News
Play Aircraft Damaged In Hailstorm, Returned To Airstrip

Play Aircraft Damaged In Hailstorm, Returned To Airstrip

by

News
Iceland Roundup: Filibuster, Euro Cup, Bomb, Bald Eagle, Hospital Report & Listeners’ Questions

Iceland Roundup: Filibuster, Euro Cup, Bomb, Bald Eagle, Hospital Report & Listeners’ Questions

by

Show Me More!