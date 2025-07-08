From Iceland — Off-Duty Officer Attacked In Vestmannaeyjar

Photo by Dominika Milek

A police officer in his sixties was attacked at the Goslok Festival (also known as the Vestmannaeyjar Eruption Festival) in Vestmannaeyjar on Sunday, July 6, reports Vísir. According to the Chief of Vestmannaeyjar Police Stefán Jónsson, the attack was serious, and the officer was transported to the hospital.

In conversation with Vísir, Stefán Jónsson said the condition of the injured officer is not yet known. It is clear that the attack was particularly violent. The assault occurred at the peak of the festival celebrations at Vigtartorg by the harbour in Heimaey. The officer works for another police district and was off duty when the attack happened.

Stefán said the case is being handled by the Vestmannaeyjar police, who are gathering evidence, locating witnesses, and reviewing security camera footage.

He expects the case to be referred to the District Prosecutor, as it concerns a serious assault and an attack on a public official.