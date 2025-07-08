From Iceland — Play Aircraft Damaged In Hailstorm, Returned To Airstrip

Photo by Play

A Play aircraft was turned back for landing shortly after takeoff from Poland yesterday, after the plane got caught in a hailstorm that caused significant damage, reports RÚV.

According to Play’s spokesperson Birgir Olgeirsson, the aircraft landed without significant problems.

The aircraft was operating a charter flight for a Polish travel agency that sells packaged holidays from Poland. On board were Polish tourists and an Icelandic crew on behalf of Play.

In conversation with RÚV, Birgir claimed there was no danger to passengers. The aircraft landed safely but suffered considerable damage. See the original article for photos.

The aircraft is currently at Katowice Airport in Poland, where it is being inspected and repaired. It is uncertain how long the repairs will take.