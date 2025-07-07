From Iceland — Tourist Aged 19 Dies In Öræfi

Tourist Aged 19 Dies In Öræfi

Published July 7, 2025

Wikimedia Commons

On Friday evening, July 4, a search party was sent to locate a missing 19-year-old tourist travelling in Öræfi. He was found dead. South Iceland Police announced the discovery in a press statement. 

Around 22:00 on Friday, the South Iceland Police received a search request from travellers staying in Öræfi. They requested police assistance in searching for the 19-year-old who had gone on a hike near Svínafell and did not return within a normal time limit, RÚV reports. 

A Coast Guard helicopter and an SAR team were dispatched to assist with the search. The man was found dead upon arrival after a short investigation. The search parties transported him off the scene. 

The South Iceland Police oversees the case, but all available information indicates the man died as a result of an accident. 

