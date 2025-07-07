From Iceland — Earthquake Surge Near Hekla In South Iceland

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

On the morning of July 7, a short surge of earthquakes was recorded near Árnes in South Iceland, about 20 kilometres west of Hekla volcano. The activity happened around 04:40.

The largest rumble was measured at 3.4, which triggered about 30 aftershocks. According to information from natural hazard specialist Jarþrúður Ósk Jóhannsdóttir, the quakes were located between Skarðfjall and Bjólfell mountains, RÚV reports.

The area, known as Suðurlandsbrotabelti, is a well-known rift zone. Jarþrúður claimed the activity is not connected to Hekla, and earthquake forecasting is difficult.

Similar activity occurred in the area in January 2025.