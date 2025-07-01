From Iceland — Iceland Roundup: Silicon, Meth, Self-Defeating Socialists, MRI Scanner, Moomins & Hearts

Photo by Joana Fontinha

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Iceland Roundup brings you the top news with a healthy dash of local views. In this episode, Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson is joined by Heimildin editor Aðalsteinn Kjartansson, and Grapevine friend and contributor Sindri Eldon to roundup the stories making headlines in recent weeks.

In this episode, we cover the Silicon Factory near Húsavík in North-East Iceland, where PCC is laying off 30 people and temporarily shutting down production. We discuss how this isn’t the first factory in Iceland to go belly up. Meanwhile, infighting continues within the Socialist Party. We take a half-hearted look at the Icelandic Socialist Party’s journey toward self-destruction.

A new Moomin-themed outdoor area near Akureyri, set to open soon, has hit copyright issues. Over at Landspítali Hospital, one of Iceland’s few MRI machines went offline after a floor cleaning machine got stuck on its exterior a couple of weeks ago. The floor cleaner has finally been separated from the MRI, but the machine remains broken.

Also, the heart-shaped traffic lights in Akureyri might be removed — but now the President of Iceland has stepped in on their behalf. And more.

Watch the video below or listen on your favourite podcast platforms: