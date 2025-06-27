From Iceland — Icelandic Road Agency Wants Hearts Removed From Akureyri Traffic Lights

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration (Vegagerðin) has requested that Akureyri’s town planning committee remove the heart-shaped traffic lights that have been a hallmark of the town for years, reports Vísir. The agency claims the hearts pose a traffic safety risk.

In a letter to the committee, the Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration states that it has received reports suggesting the heart symbols compromise road safety. The issue was reviewed internally, and the agency concluded that the heart-shaped traffic lights do not meet official requirements for traffic signals or safety standards.

“For safety reasons, and to prevent potential accidents, the Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration is therefore requesting that the hearts be removed from the traffic lights that fall under the agency’s jurisdiction,” states the letter.

“The red heart lights in Akureyri are a popular photo subject for tourists,” the letter continues. “It’s common to see visitors standing on the middle of busy intersections taking pictures or selfies. In such situations, there is a risk someone could end up in front of a car. There is also a danger that heart-shaped traffic signals may distract drivers, which is particularly concerning at busy intersections.”

According to the minutes from yesterday’s meeting of the planning committee, the council has postponed a decision on the matter.