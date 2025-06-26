From Iceland — Two Icelanders Recognised Among NOMEX’s Top 20 Under 30 

Published June 26, 2025

The Nordic Music Export (NOMEX), a joint project of the Nordic music export offices, has announced the recipients of their annual Top 20 Under 30 — Nordic Music Biz awards. The initiative highlights young artists deemed to be the driving forces of the Nordic’s music business. Each year, 20 individuals under the age of 30 are honoured for their outstanding work in the Nordic music industry. 

In a press release by Iceland Music, the two Icelandic recipients of this year’s awards are announced: promoter Agnes Hlynsdóttir and music manager Snorri Ástráðsson. The pair will be honoured during a formal ceremony during the By:Larm music festival in Oslo this September. 

Snorri is the current manager of some of Iceland’s most prominent hip-hop artists, including Daniil, Floni, and Young Nazareth. As a promoter, he has worked towards bringing international artists such as Skepta and Yung Lean to Iceland. Based in Copenhagen, he currently runs the promotion company Garcia Events. 

Agnes Hlynsdóttir has made her mark on the Reykjavík live scene in her role as the operations and event manager of music venues Lemmy and Iðnó. Among her emphases is making the venues more accessible to a variety of concerts and cultural events. Agnes founded the concert series Upptakarinn, which platforms emerging young artists. She has also played an active role in promoting a number of Icelandic music festivals, and sat on the jury panel of the 2025 Reykjavík Grapevine Music Awards.

This year’s Icelandic jury consisted of Gabríel Ólafsson, founder of Reykjavík Recording Orchestra, Klaudia Gawryluk, founder of Radar and DJ, and Ægir Sindri Bjarnason, musician, label owner, and concert promoter. All three have previously received the same award.

Tags:

