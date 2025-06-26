From Iceland — Sæbraut Public Artwork Vandalised In “Politically Motivated” Act 

Sæbraut Public Artwork Vandalised In “Politically Motivated” Act 

Published June 26, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Reykjavík Art Museum

The public artwork Partnership (Samband), which is on display on Sæbraut near Höfði in Reykjavík, has been vandalised in an “act of political motivation”, reports Vísir. 

In conversation with Vísir, Sigurður Trausti Traustason, Head of Collections and Research at the Reykjavík Art Museum, claimed that the sculpture is not damaged but needs extensive cleaning. Furthermore, he said that the vandalism will not leave a permanent mark on the display. 

According to Sigurður, the vandalism was conducted in the early morning hours of June 26, where the offender threw red acrylic paint over the sculpture, and doused it with wood glue and feathers. 

Partnership (Samband) is a sculpture made by artist Pétur Bjarnason. Unveiled in 1991, then-U.S. ambassador to Iceland Charles E. Cobb Jr. gifted the artwork to the City of Reykjavík to commemorate the two countries’ 50 year of diplomatic cooperation. 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Two Icelanders Recognised Among NOMEX’s Top 20 Under 30 

Two Icelanders Recognised Among NOMEX’s Top 20 Under 30 

by

News
Fined 240.000 ISK For Keeping Sheep In Grindavík

Fined 240.000 ISK For Keeping Sheep In Grindavík

by

News
Trees Changed Colour In Early June Cold Spell

Trees Changed Colour In Early June Cold Spell

by

News
Father Sentenced 16 Years For Murdering Daughter

Father Sentenced 16 Years For Murdering Daughter

by

News
Foreign Nationals Comprise 42% Of Prison Population

Foreign Nationals Comprise 42% Of Prison Population

by

News
Iceland Roundup: Pilot Whales, Chess, Cats, Drugs In Raufarhöfn, Filibuster & Iran/Israel

Iceland Roundup: Pilot Whales, Chess, Cats, Drugs In Raufarhöfn, Filibuster & Iran/Israel

by

Show Me More!