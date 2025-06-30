From Iceland — President Halla Tómasdóttir Weighs In On Heart-Shaped Traffic Lights

Photo by Aldís Pálsdóttir

President of Iceland Halla Tómasdóttir has weighed in — albeit informally — about the controversial decision to remove Akureyri’s heart-shaped traffic lights, reports Vísir.

During her visit to Akureyri, Halla posted an Instagram story, asking her followers to vote on their affection towards the lights.

The Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration recently announced that it wants the Cupid-inspired traffic lights removed. The agency claims they pose traffic safety risks.

The results from Halla’s Instagram voting seemed to be decisive as a majority of respondents seemed to be fond of the traffic lights.