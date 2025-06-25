From Iceland — Fined 240.000 ISK For Keeping Sheep In Grindavík

Photo by Joana Fontinha

The Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries has upheld a decision by the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) to fine a sheep farmer in Grindavík 240.000 ISK (approx. 2.000 USD; 1.700 EUR) for keeping sheep in the town in violation of animal welfare regulations, reports Vísir.

The case stems from a report made to MAST in May 2024 about the conditions under which the farmer’s sheep were being kept. It was noted that fences were in poor condition and that the sheep had entered land that Civil Protection authorities had prohibited access to due to the presence of a major fissure.

It was also reported that lambs were trapped in the fencing, and no one dared to rescue them because the field had been classified as a fissure zone.

MAST inspectors visited the site and recorded three violations — two of which were considered serious. They found that the fencing was not secure and posed a significant risk of injury to the animals, as fishing nets had been used as fencing material. Sheep had also accessed areas with ground fissures, due to inadequate fencing. One lamb became entangled in the net and died, and rescue teams had to save two others.

Farmer failed to protect animals

Following the inspection, the authorities ordered the farmer to remove his sheep from Grindavík. Despite the report, a phone call, and a letter, the ministry’s ruling stated that the farmer had failed to comply with the instructions to relocate the animals.

Although no fissures were present on the farmer’s own fields, evidence showed that his sheep had entered neighbouring fields that did contain fissures. Thus, he had failed to protect his animals from the risk of falling into crevices, and a fine of 240.000 ISK was imposed.

During the proceedings, the farmer said he had no choice but to move his sheep to Grindavík at the time, as he had temporary housing for them in Reykjavík, which he had to vacate shortly after lambing season. He later secured housing for the sheep until they were driven to the highlands, but in the interim, he claimed he was forced to move them to a fissure-free pasture in Grindavík.

The farmer admitted that his decision to use fishing nets with large mesh sizes for fencing was due to a lack of knowledge. He apologised for this and noted that he had repaired the fence after receiving complaints. “The appellant expressed deep regret that one of his lambs had died after getting caught in the net, although two were rescued,” the ruling stated.

He also argued that two sheep found outside the fencing during the inspection were not his and therefore he should not be held responsible for them. He added that he had cared for sheep under difficult conditions for around 40 years.

The farmer asked that the decision be overturned due to what he claimed were serious procedural errors. Alternatively, he requested that MAST reconsider the case and reduce the fine, arguing that the amount was excessive in relation to the severity of the violations.

The ministry concluded that the farmer had indeed violated the Animal Welfare Act and that MAST was within its legal rights to impose the fine.

There was no indication that the amount of the fine was inconsistent with the agency’s established procedures in such cases, and the ministry saw no reason to challenge the amount.