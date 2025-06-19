From Iceland — Austurstræti And Veltusund To Become Pedestrian Streets

Austurstræti And Veltusund To Become Pedestrian Streets

Published June 19, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

On June 18, representatives of the Reykjavík City Council majority agreed to make Austurstræti and Veltusund permanent pedestrian streets, Vísir reports.

Proposed renovations to the streets, which was confirmed by the council 2024, will be posponed. 

In a dissenting opinion, minority representatives suggested introducing the changes to residents, stakeholders and neighbourhood groups, allowing them to deliver a formal commentary concerning the decision. The suggestion was denied. 

Independence Party council members opposed to transforming the streets into pedestrian zones, while the Progressive Party member abstained. 

In their reasoning, the council’s majority referenced growing support among residents towards pedestrian zones, citing a survey measuring public opinion. 

