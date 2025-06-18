From Iceland — Fifteen Awarded With The Order Of The Falcon At Bessastaðir

Photo by Office of the President of Iceland

A group of 15 Icelanders were awarded the prestigious Order of the Falcon by President Halla Tómasdóttir at a formal ceremony held at Bessastaðir yesterday, reports RÚV. The honours, which recognise individuals for exceptional contributions to Icelandic society, are bestowed twice a year — on New Year’s Day and Iceland’s National Day, June 17.

Among this year’s recipients are:

Albert Eymundsson, former school head, for his work in education, sports, and youth initiatives in his local area.

Andrea Þórunn Björnsdóttir, community volunteer, for her dedication to charitable and social causes.

Bjarki Sveinbjörnsson, musicologist, for preserving, researching, and sharing Iceland’s musical heritage.

Dóra Guðrún Guðmundsdóttir, psychologist and public health expert, for pioneering work in public wellbeing in Iceland.

Guðrún Ágústsdóttir, ex-city councillor and Redstocking, for her efforts in advancing gender equality and women’s rights.

Guðrún Pétursdóttir, physiologist, for promoting sustainability, equality, and humanitarian values.

Jón Haukur Steingrímsson, geotechnical engineer, for leading civil protection efforts in volcanic hazard zones.

Linda Dröfn Gunnarsdóttir, Women’s Shelter director, for advocacy in multiculturalism and supporting survivors of gender-based violence.

Soffía Pálsdóttir, youth and leisure office manager, for groundbreaking and preventative work benefiting children’s welfare.

Unnar Vilhjálmsson, athletics coach and teacher, for his longstanding contributions to youth sports and community engagement.

Unnur Ösp Stefánsdóttir, actress, director, and writer, for her influence in theatre and social advocacy.

Vilborg Guðbjörg Guðnadóttir, psychiatric nurse, for work in child and adolescent mental health and family support.

Þorlákur Hilmar Morthens, visual artist, for voluntary efforts supporting prisoner rehabilitation.

Þorsteinn Loftsson, professor emeritus in pharmaceutical sciences, for innovation and leadership in drug development.

Þórður Þórkelsson, paediatrician, for his role in advancing neonatal care and paediatric intensive medicine.

The Order of the Falcon is awarded based on nominations reviewed by a dedicated committee comprising former university rector Kristín Ingólfsdóttir; journalist Bogi Ágústsson; former MP Drífa Hjartardóttir; school principal Sigurbjörn Árni Arngrímsson; and former ambassador Sigríður Snævarr. Sif Gunnarsdóttir serves as secretary to the committee.