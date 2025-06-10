From Iceland — Þorbjörn Rescue Team Removes Controversial "MGGA" Hats From Sale

Photo by Þorbjörn SAR Team

The rescue team Þorbjörn, which is based in Grindavík, has decided to cancel the distribution of a controversial piece of merchandise. The item, a red cap adorned with the phrase, ‘Make Grindavík Great Again’, was initially distributed among fellow rescue team members in a team-building effort, Þorbjörn spokespeople claim in a social media post.

According to the team, Þorbjörn handed out a batch of 25 caps to its members during an ICE-SAR convention in Selfoss. Due to popular demand, Þorbjörn’s members amped the production up to 100 caps, which would be sold to team members. The surplus was subsequently advertised for sale in a Facebook group for Grindavík residents.

Þorbjörn regard the actions as a failed joke, originally intended as an in-joke for select people. Given the severity of Grindavík’s situation, the rescue team wanted to use humour to lighten the mood. The phrase, propagated by President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, was intended to refer to Grindavík’s eventual reconstruction.

By producing the hats, the rescue team swears off any political support for President Trump or the ideals which he stands for. The hats are no longer for sale and will never be sold again, Þorbjörn states.