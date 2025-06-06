From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Reykjavík Fringe , Icelandic Tattoo Convention & Exhibition Openings

It’s Friday again, and we’ve just printed a fresh new issue! This weekend is packed with gallery openings, tattoo opportunities, and the festival season slowly but surely kicking into gear around the country. The Skjaldborg Documentary Film Festival is beginning in Patreksfjörður in the Westfjords, Icelandic metal festival Sátan is in full swing in Stykkishólmur, and Reykjavík Fringe is rolling strong through Sunday. We’re catching Belonging? tonight, but there’s so much more to explore (see our Fringe picks here.)

Alongside our picks below, Friday night features a party screening of Stand By Me at Bíó Paradís, followed by DJ Karítas at Röntgen. On Saturday, don’t miss the ADHD summer concert at Bird, Fjöll at Tónabíó, Migluma at Smekkleysa, and the IKEA Festival at — well, IKEA. Sunday wraps up with Jazz Sunday at Iðnó, while IKEA Festival keeps going and events continue at Mengi, Lemmy, and Röntgen.

For even more, check out our list below. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.

Group exhibition — Elements

Opened June 5 — Hafnarhús (Reykjavík Art Museum)

The exploration of Earth, Water, Air, and Fire give the exhibition its title. Six artists present contemporary works that relate to environmental change and these four elements. This exhibition kicks off a larger summer project in conjunction with the European Climate Cities project. The City of Reykjavík and Reykjavík Art Museum are sponsoring a summer series for students participating in the Reykjavík School of Work, and this exhibition will be an integral part of the students’ visit. ISH

The Icelandic Tattoo Convention

June 6 to 8 — Gamla Bíó — Entrance 1.500 to 3.500 ISK, tattoos a bit more

The 18th edition of the Icelandic Tattoo Convention is happening in Gamla Bíó! Whether you’re excited to admire art, want to check out a specific artist, or are hoping to walk away with some fresh ink, make sure to check out this convention. Both Iceland-based and international tattoo artists, with all different styles, will be showcasing! Anyone is welcome but — kids, you have to be 18+ to get inked. ISH

Group exhibition — Sending from Svalbarðseyri

Opens June 7 at 16:00 — Nýlistasafnið

Safnasafnið (The Icelandic Folk and Outsider Art Museum) and Nýlistasafnið (The Living Art Museum) are both museums pulling art and artists that often find themselves marginalised within the art scene to the centre. As these two spaces further their collaboration, Nýlistasafnið presents work sent from the Safnasafnið collection. Ranging in media, these works are exhibited on functional structures, as opposed to adhering to any norms within the gallery scene. ISH