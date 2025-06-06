From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Reykjavík Fringe , Icelandic Tattoo Convention & Exhibition Openings

Grapevine Events: Reykjavík Fringe , Icelandic Tattoo Convention & Exhibition Openings

Published June 6, 2025

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

It’s Friday again, and we’ve just printed a fresh new issue! This weekend is packed with gallery openings, tattoo opportunities, and the festival season slowly but surely kicking into gear around the country. The Skjaldborg Documentary Film Festival is beginning in Patreksfjörður in the Westfjords, Icelandic metal festival Sátan is in full swing in Stykkishólmur, and Reykjavík Fringe is rolling strong through Sunday. We’re catching Belonging? tonight, but there’s so much more to explore (see our Fringe picks here.)

Alongside our picks below, Friday night features a party screening of Stand By Me at Bíó Paradís, followed by DJ Karítas at Röntgen. On Saturday, don’t miss the ADHD summer concert at Bird, Fjöll at Tónabíó, Migluma at Smekkleysa, and the IKEA Festival at — well, IKEA. Sunday wraps up with Jazz Sunday at Iðnó, while IKEA Festival keeps going and events continue at Mengi, Lemmy, and Röntgen.

For even more, check out our list below. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.

Group exhibition — Elements

Opened June 5 — Hafnarhús (Reykjavík Art Museum)

The exploration of Earth, Water, Air, and Fire give the exhibition its title. Six artists present contemporary works that relate to environmental change and these four elements. This exhibition kicks off a larger summer project in conjunction with the European Climate Cities project. The City of Reykjavík and Reykjavík Art Museum are sponsoring a summer series for students participating in the Reykjavík School of Work, and this exhibition will be an integral part of the students’ visit. ISH

The Icelandic Tattoo Convention

June 6 to 8 — Gamla Bíó — Entrance 1.500 to 3.500 ISK, tattoos a bit more

The 18th edition of the Icelandic Tattoo Convention is happening in Gamla Bíó! Whether you’re excited to admire art, want to check out a specific artist, or are hoping to walk away with some fresh ink, make sure to check out this convention. Both Iceland-based and international tattoo artists, with all different styles, will be showcasing! Anyone is welcome but — kids, you have to be 18+ to get inked. ISH

Group exhibition — Sending from Svalbarðseyri

Opens June 7 at 16:00 — Nýlistasafnið

Safnasafnið (The Icelandic Folk and Outsider Art Museum) and Nýlistasafnið (The Living Art Museum) are both museums pulling art and artists that often find themselves marginalised within the art scene to the centre. As these two spaces further their collaboration, Nýlistasafnið presents work sent from the Safnasafnið collection. Ranging in media, these works are exhibited on functional structures, as opposed to adhering to any norms within the gallery scene. ISH

Group exhibition — Time After Time

Opens June 7 at 17:00 — The Nordic House

Five Nordic artists of different generations collaborate in this multimedia exhibition, above and below ground, inside and outside of the Nordic House. The artists explore the themes of “nature and energy, time and perspective, light and darkness, and human presence and absence,” where time is forgotten and the artists ask viewers to explore themes without linearity. To open the exhibition, artist Anastasia Ax will perform outside at 18:00. ISH

Karen Ösp Pálsdóttir — Blue Echo

Opens June 7 at 17:00 — Þula Hafnartorg

For over five years now, cobalt blue has been at the centre of Karen Ösp Pálsdóttir’s work. Dubbed the “perfect blue,” the artist has focussed exclusively on the colour, using it as a unifying element in her exploration of surface and composition — almost allowing viewers to see the world through a blue filter. This marks the artist’s second solo exhibition. IZ

Photo by Art Bicnick

Skelkur í bringu concert and DJ set

June 7 — 19:30-01:00 — 12 Tónar — Free

Oh, 12 Tónar. How many pints have been drunk up in there, how many djammviskubit experienced after, how much good music heard within these walls. After hitting all the gallery openings we recommended for this weekend, you definitely need a good gig. Skelkur í bringu bring their “unique brand of psychedelic and noisy surf(ish) rock with dnb and psy-trance influences in 1763” — and you should check them out.IZ

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Iceland Roundup: Parking Fees & Tourism, Pools, Immigration, Racism, Stadium Failure, Sourdough

Iceland Roundup: Parking Fees & Tourism, Pools, Immigration, Racism, Stadium Failure, Sourdough

by

News
17 Sheep Missing After Storm

17 Sheep Missing After Storm

by

News
Government Earmarks 25 Million ISK For EU Membership Debate

Government Earmarks 25 Million ISK For EU Membership Debate

by

News
Cold Spell Affecting Every Part Of Country

Cold Spell Affecting Every Part Of Country

by

News
Minister Of Judicial Affairs Concerned About Growing Hate Speech

Minister Of Judicial Affairs Concerned About Growing Hate Speech

by

News
15 Treated At Emergency Room After Concert

15 Treated At Emergency Room After Concert

by

Show Me More!