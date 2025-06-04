From Iceland — Iceland Roundup: Parking Fees & Tourism, Pools, Immigration, Racism, Stadium Failure, Sourdough

Photo by Joana Fontinha

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Iceland Roundup brings you the top news with a healthy dash of local views. In this episode, Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson is joined by Grapevine’s former Editor-in-Chief Valur Grettisson, and Grapevine friend and contributor Sindri Eldon to roundup the stories making headlines in recent weeks.

In this episode, we discuss an upcoming storm warning for the whole island; parking fees in and around popular tourist destinations in Iceland — also known as the habit of charging people for nothing; extended swimming pool opening hours in Reykjavík; overcrowding and organisational failures at a concert held at Laugardalshöll stadium to commemorate the 14-year anniversary of the popular radio show FM95BLÖ; a protest against immigrants that took place on Saturday in Austurvöllur; and an Icelander who was stopped by police in Akureyri — a breathalyser test indicated he was under the influence of alcohol, though he insisted he had never drunk alcohol in his life. The culprit may have been a sourdough sandwich.

Watch the video below or listen on your favourite podcast platforms: