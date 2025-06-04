From Iceland — 17 Sheep Missing After Storm

17 Sheep Missing After Storm

Published June 4, 2025

Seventeen sheep and lambs remain missing in Skíðadal since yesterday, reports RÚV. The Dalvík Search and Rescue Team helped recover most of the flock from the mountain in collaboration with local farmers. According to the owner, no animals have been found dead so far.

The team was called out yesterday morning to assist farmers at Hnjúkur in Skíðadalur, where around 100 lambs needed to be brought down due to a storm. 17 of them are still missing. Jón Þórarinsson, a farmer at Hnjúkur and owner of the flock, says none have been found dead yet, though he fears that could change as the day progresses. The search is set to continue today.

“This was, and still is, very difficult, but we’re incredibly grateful for all the help we’ve received,” Jón said.

Although most of the animals were safely brought in, some were left behind when the search was called off last night. Jón says there are currently no plans to call out the rescue team again, but thermal imaging drones may be deployed once conditions improve.

