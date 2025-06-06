From Iceland — Dettifoss Vantage Point Closed Due To Landslide

Photo by Art Bicnick

The northernmost vantage point by Dettifoss has been closed off for security reasons. On June 5, a landslide fell near its viewing deck on the waterfall’s west side, reports RÚV.

In a press statement by Vatnajökull National Park, the landslide wound appears to be highly unstable. The area will be closed until specialists have assessed the damages.

Dettifoss can still be accessed via its south viewing deck and the edge above Fosshvammur. After the recent cold spell and accompanying weather, conditions may be difficult.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, landslide risk has waned throughout the country, except in North and Northeast Iceland, where the Met Office’s warning is still in issue.

“Loose soil in lower parts of mountain in North Iceland is sodden, but conditions will improve as more time passes between precipitation,” the Met Office writes. “For that reason, rockfall or small landslides are possible while water drains from the mountains.”

People are encouraged to exercise caution near sides of mountains due to risk of landslides and avalanches.