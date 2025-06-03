From Iceland — Minister Of Judicial Affairs Concerned About Growing Hate Speech

Photo by Art Bicnick

In the TV programme Silfrið, aired by RÚV on June 2, Minister of Judicial Affairs Þorbjörg Sigríður Gunnlaugsdóttir admitted to have concerns about growing hate speech towards immigrants. The remarks follow a contentious protest last weekend.

On Saturday, May 31, opposing groups of protesters verbally clashed on Austurvöllur during a demonstration. The event was instigated by Icelandic nationalists, protesting against immigrants and Iceland’s allegedly lax immigration policies. Among the nationalist speakers was Brynjar Barkarson, member of electronica band ClubDub and former prime minister Bjarni Benediktsson’s son-in-law.

A counter-protest was subsequently called, organised by activist group No Borders, IWW Iceland and Réttur Barna á Flótta. Evident by media outlets’ broadcasting of the protests, opposing protesters are seen verbally clashing with each other.

The event has sparked a vigorous national discourse about racism and rise of Neo-Nazism in Iceland.

In Silfrið, Þorbjörg said the event was difficult to watch. According to her, the solution to immigration affairs lies in keeping a fine balance between open and closed borders. Þorbjörg links the recent protests to similar developments in the Nordic countries, occuring about a decade ago.

A day after the Saturday protests, mbl.is published an article highlighting a recent Maskína survey, whereby 60% of the public think too many are granted asylum in Iceland.