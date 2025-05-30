From Iceland — 10-Year-Old Boy Dies In Hvítá

Photo by Joana Fontinha

A boy was pronounced dead shortly after an accident in the Hvítá river on May 28, reports RÚV. The South Iceland Police are investigating the incident.

The accident occurred when a tractor slid off a high riverbank and plunged into the Hvítá river in Árnessýsla. This was reported in a Facebook post by the South Iceland Police. According to the post, the boy was found shortly after the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was Víglundur Þorsteinsson, born in 2015.

The South Iceland Police are conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, which is still in its early stages. They extend their thanks to all the first responders who took part in the rescue operation, as well as those involved in recovering the tractor.

On May 29, a prayer service was held at Hrunakirkja church.