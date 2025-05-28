From Iceland — Changing Tides Within Icelandic Socialist Party 

Photo by The Icelandic Socialist Party

On May 24, a group of Icelandic Socialist Party members replaced the organisation’s ruling executive committee at the party’s general convention.

Two socialist figureheads, founder Gunnar Smari Egilsson and city council representative Sanna Magdalena Mörtudóttir, lost their seats, following sessions of turmoil within the party. Party members have argued amongst themselves in a public social media group.

According to RÚV, although the party elects individual candidates, the elections were mainly based on people from two separate ballot lists. One was led by Sanna, the other by Karl Héðinn Kristjánsson. Representatives from the latter reigned supreme, with Sanna elected as the party’s political leader. Karl was elected as the party’s secretary.

Party dissatisfaction

On May 28, RÚV reported that Sanna refused the position, putting the party in a difficult situation. Tens of party members have resigned from the group following the general assembly. In conversation with RÚV, Karl confirms that about 30-40 people have quit — or are planning to — following the meeting. Karl claims that, due to dissatisfaction with the party, its protocols, and culture, former members are now rejoining.

According to RÚV, Sanna will continue in her position as city councillor and is continuing on as a registered member of the party.